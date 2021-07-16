Another twist emerges on Ronaldo’s Juventus future

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains an unsolved problem for Juventus ahead of next season.

The attacker is one of the top players at the club and has 12 months left on his current deal at the Turin side.

There have been a lot of speculations about where he will play next season with some reports claiming he would leave while others insist he would stay.

The latest update on his future is a major twist with La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato reporting that the attacker’s agent, Jorge Mendes wants him to stay beyond his current deal and he is looking to ask for a one-year extension.

Ronaldo is one of the highest-earning players in the world at the moment and the Bianconeri is struggling to pay his current wages.

Keeping him on for another year would be tough on them and it makes this idea an interesting one.

Perhaps the attacker will take a major pay cut to secure an extended stay in Turin, but keeping his current wages makes an extension almost impossible to think about for Juve.

He joined them in 2018 and has won two league titles but they haven’t reached the semi-finals of the Champions League since he has been in Turin.