Four top European clubs are reportedly tracking Gleison Bremer, but Juventus won’t budge unless they receive an astronomical bid.

The Brazilian has been a stalwart at the Allianz Stadium since making the crosstown move from Torino in 2022.

The 27-year-old’s exploits at the club have earned him a host of suitors among Europe’s elite.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Manchester United and Chelsea have been keeping tabs on Bremer for several months.

But in recent weeks, they have been joined by Liverpool and Bayern Munich, reveals the source.

Di Natale adds that the Bavarian giants have also inquired about Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen, but their primary target to bolster the defense remains Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

As for Bremer, Juventus would only evaluate offers deemed irresistible. Therefore, the Old Lady will only take into consideration bids that exceed 70 million euros.

As the report explains, the Turin-based giants still have a strong leverage on the player’s future, although the situation could drastically change next summer.

That’s because the defender has a release clause in his contract which will become valid starting the 2025/26 campaign. This buyout clause is set between 60 and 70 million euros.

The Brazil international extended his contract with the Serie A side last December, pushing back the expiry date until June 2028.