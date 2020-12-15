Another update on Paul Pogba’s future from his mouthy agent

Paul Pogba is one player that some Juventus’ fans dream of seeing in the black and white shirt again.

The Frenchman was an inspiration to several fans and even younger players when he played for the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016.

He returned to Manchester United and hasn’t had the best of times in England.

He is set to leave again after Mino Raiola insisted that his client will not be extending his contract at Old Trafford.

The fallout from his comments has seen reports claim that United might even allow him to leave their club next month (CalcioMercato).

Juve has been placed as frontrunners for his signature with some reports claiming that the Bianconeri are preparing a January loan move for the World Cup winner.

However, Raiola was speaking about the midfielder’s future again recently and he appeared to rule out a January move away from England.

He was at the Golden Boy award ceremony as the award was handed over to Erling Haaland, and he said that Pogba will likely not move next month because big players hardly move in the January transfer window.

He said via Calciomercato: “He will have a great future, I don’t know. I read the future, not the futures. In England they are very sensitive when it comes to Pogba. I have expressed my thoughts, my opinion. Nothing striking, I think it’s clear. said to speak in the summer, the big players hardly move in January. Now let’s see in the summer, we live a very changed world. ”