Emanuele Giaccherini played for Juventus between 2011 and 2013, joining them from Cesena as one of the finest Italian talents.

Juve was still finding its feet in the Italian top flight after some setbacks in the previous decade and he was a key player.

The midfielder eventually left the club for Sunderland in the Premier League in 2013, but in one of the wiretaps, Federico Cherubini discussed him with Andrea Agnelli.

Some Juve wiretaps have been made open to the public as investigators reveal more evidence they have gathered against the Bianconeri.

In this wiretap, Cherubini tells Andrea Agnelli, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Giaccherini one day said to me:” You know I’m fine with Juve, when we do training it looks like a quarter of the Champions League final”. Thanks to c., There were 24 of us … we had players who cost 10 million gross off the list.”

Juve FC Says

We have always been one of the clubs that held a high standard in training and in matches, which is one reason we have remained around the top of European football.

Giaccherini was at the club when we had not started dominating the Italian game, yet he could testify that the standards were high, which is a good testimony of the work that goes on behind the scenes at the Allianz Stadium.