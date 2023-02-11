Andrea Agnelli
Club News

Another wire tap reveals strange Champions League quarter-final comment

February 11, 2023 - 11:30 pm

Emanuele Giaccherini played for Juventus between 2011 and 2013, joining them from Cesena as one of the finest Italian talents.

Juve was still finding its feet in the Italian top flight after some setbacks in the previous decade and he was a key player.

The midfielder eventually left the club for Sunderland in the Premier League in 2013, but in one of the wiretaps, Federico Cherubini discussed him with Andrea Agnelli.

Some Juve wiretaps have been made open to the public as investigators reveal more evidence they have gathered against the Bianconeri.

In this wiretap, Cherubini tells Andrea Agnelli, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Giaccherini one day said to me:” You know I’m fine with Juve, when we do training it looks like a quarter of the Champions League final”. Thanks to c., There were 24 of us … we had players who cost 10 million gross off the list.”

Juve FC Says

We have always been one of the clubs that held a high standard in training and in matches, which is one reason we have remained around the top of European football.

Giaccherini was at the club when we had not started dominating the Italian game, yet he could testify that the standards were high, which is a good testimony of the work that goes on behind the scenes at the Allianz Stadium.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Luca Pellegrini

How much Juventus can expect from the eventual sale of Pellegrini to Lazio

February 11, 2023
European Super League

La Liga preparing to act against Real Madrid and Barcelona over Super League

February 11, 2023
Pulisic

Juventus target set to be placed on the market in the summer

February 11, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.