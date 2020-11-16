Another young Italian talent finds himself on the Juventus radar

Juventus has made a surprising switch with regards to the type of players that they have signed recently.

With an ageing squad at the end of last season, the Italian champions knew that they had to start preparing for the future.

They landed the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa, and their transfer targets going into the future appear to be younger players.

The latest youngster to catch their attention according to Tuttosport via Calciomercato is Genoa’s Nicolò Rovella.

The 18-year-old has only just broken into the Genoa first team, but he has become one of the club’s reliable players, playing seven games for them already in this campaign.

His form for the Serie A side has attracted the attention of some top teams around Italy and Europe and the report claims that the Bianconeri are following him.

It adds that the teenage star has a contract that is expiring at the end of this season.

Andrea Pirlo has made Juve an attractive team for youngsters to play for and the club will hope that Rovella will see the prospect of breaking into their first team and join them.

The Italian champions can also agree to loan him back to his present team to further his development if they are serious about landing him for the long term.