Juventus is not at risk of facing punishment if Paul Pogba’s doping case is confirmed, despite the French midfielder potentially facing a ban of up to four years. Reports suggest that Pogba failed a drug test for samples taken during the Juventus match against Udinese, even though he did not play in that particular game. He subsequently played in the following two matches as he continued his return to full fitness.

While there may be some expectations that Juventus, as Pogba’s club, could be penalised for his doping violations, Anti Doping Commission member Walter Della Frera has clarified that the Bianconeri will not face any punishment in this matter. The focus of any sanctions or consequences would primarily be on the individual involved, in this case, Paul Pogba.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Pogba risks 2 to 4 years, whether the hiring is voluntary or not must be established. Counter-analyses usually confirm what emerged in the first analysis. Juventus doesn’t risk anything, the checks we carry out as a team are strict and close. Until the second test, we must protect Pogba. Now we need to understand the path of motivations and everything. After this, the National Anti-Doping Tribunal will decide on the voluntary or involuntary nature of taking the doping substance.”

