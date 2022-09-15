Antonello Cuccureddu not confident Juventus will beat Monza

Former Juventus defender Antonello Cuccureddu is hopeful the Bianconeri can beat Monza in their next game, but he doesn’t seem confident that will happen.

The Bianconeri are struggling for form and their most recent game ended in a 2-1 loss to Benfica in the Champions League.

They are now winless in four matches and their opponents during that time have included Salernitana.

They failed to beat the Salerno side before the loss to Benfica and now the whipping boys, Monza, will be their next opponents.

It is a game Juve should win, but you cannot just trust the Bianconeri to get a result for you on their current form.

Cuccureddu hopes they win, but he admits decisions must be taken if they don’t.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I hope that we start forming a group and that there is cohesion. We need to talk to each other openly and solve all the problems that exist, otherwise we will never go on. Sunday there is no alternative, otherwise society he’s going to start taking serious action about it. Because if things don’t go well, you’ll have to find a solution.”

Juve FC Says

Monza has had a bad season, and they should be an easy team to beat for us.

This could put our players under pressure and make them struggle in the game.

However, we will no longer accept that as an excuse and we expect them to get the job done at the weekend.