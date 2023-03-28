Antonio Barillà says Conte believes he has unfinished business with Juventus

Ex-Monza man Antonio Barillà says Antonio Conte would want to close out his managerial cycle with Juventus.

Tottenham has just sacked Conte and he remains one of the finest Italian coaches on the market.

The former Juve boss has been linked with a return to the club at the end of this campaign if Max Allegri leaves his role.

Inter Milan and AS Roma also reportedly are interested in Conte, which means he will not struggle to find a new home in the next few months.

However, most people have tipped him to return to Juve and Barilla believes he has unfinished business in Turin.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“They whisper that Inter can embrace him if he separates from Inzaghi, while in Rome, he can replace Mourinho and hopes one day to close the Juve circle, but at the moment, there are no bases. Of course, those who hire him will have no secrets: he will hire a winning coach, a work lover, a unique motivator, but also a character so sincere as to become uncomfortable”.

Juve FC Says

Conte is one of the finest managers we have had, but we do not need his personality in Turin at the moment.

A manager that falls out with his players and the board is the last person we need to become our gaffer, so we are much better in the hands of Allegri.