Antonio Barillà says Juventus can make the top four

Former Reggina and Monza player Antonio Barillà has commented on Juventus’s chances of making the Serie A top four this season.

The Bianconeri are currently 12 points behind in the race for the last Champions League spot after being docked 15 league points.

It makes their task of playing in Europe next season much harder, but as others above them continue to drop points, there is still hope for them with around 15 more matches to play.

Speaking on their chances, Barillà said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“There are many points that separate the Bianconeri from fourth place, but given the fluctuating trend of the direct competitors I do not exclude that, if it manages to maintain its continuity, Allegri’s team cannot bridge the gap, especially by winning direct matches.”

Juve FC Says

Mathematically we still have a chance to break inside the top four, especially if the clubs above us continue to struggle to win games.

But it would take a serious collapse from more than one of them to achieve this before this season ends.

For now, we must resist the temptation to look at how other clubs are performing and instead focus on our own matches.

If we win enough games at the end of the season, we could yet become UCL campaigners.