Antonio Cabrini insists finishing second is a failed season at Juventus

Antonio Cabrini, a former Juventus star, has expressed his thoughts on the club’s recent struggles, emphasising that finishing below first place in the league is considered a failed season for the Bianconeri.

Being one of the world’s biggest clubs and arguably the most prominent in Serie A in recent decades, Juventus has faced disappointments in the past two seasons, failing to secure any trophies under the management of Max Allegri.

Despite the underwhelming performance, Allegri retains his position as the manager, as there were circumstances beyond anyone’s control that affected the team’s performance last season.

Cabrini believes it is imperative for the club to swiftly regain its winning momentum, emphasising that success is a non-negotiable requirement at the Allianz Stadium.

He said via Il Bianconero:

“Juventus is synonymous with a winning team. It’s a teaching that leads us to try to always be protagonists and always excel: if the group is strong, you succeed. There isn’t a precise episode, it’s something you learn day after day from the whole environment, starting from the number one up to the warehouseman.”

He added: “If you go to Juventus, you go to a team that must achieve great success. Getting a second place is a bankruptcy season.”

Juve FC Says

It has been tough to go through two seasons without winning a trophy and that cannot be the case in the next campaign.

We could tell that the club made progress in the last campaign if they had not lost some points, but now is the time to ensure we get back to winning the league and other trophies.