Antonio Cabrini, a former Juventus player, has expressed his support for Cristiano Giuntoli in his role as sporting director at Juventus. Giuntoli assumed this position during the summer, following his successful tenure at Napoli, where he played a key role in helping the club secure their first league title in three decades.

Cabrini acknowledges that the challenges at Juventus are greater and more demanding compared to his time at Napoli. Nevertheless, he has confidence that Giuntoli possesses the qualities and determination to work diligently and bring success back to Juventus.

Despite the difficulties and high expectations at Juventus, the club is optimistic that Giuntoli is the right person for the job and will ultimately help the team return to the glory days at the Allianz Stadium.

Cabrini agrees with this but adds a condition that will determine his success. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Does the feeling exist that the best summer signing is Giuntoli, the architect of Napoli’s scudetto? He is a manager who has had great intuitions. At Juve it can certainly happen again, but we will have to see how much money he will have in his wallet initially.”

Giuntoli is one of the finest sporting directors around and will have more resources at Juve to be successful.

This summer is tough because of the troubles we had last season, but the subsequent ones will be good for the club.