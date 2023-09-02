Former Juventus player Antonio Cabrini believes that the Bianconeri made a wise decision by retaining Dusan Vlahovic at the club, especially after failing to secure a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

Vlahovic initially struggled to justify the significant investment Juventus made to acquire him from Fiorentina. Consequently, Juventus was willing to offload him during the last transfer window, seeking a suitable buyer who could meet their asking price.

However, despite their efforts, Juventus couldn’t find a buyer willing to meet their valuation for Vlahovic. Consequently, he was reintegrated into the team and has recently been featured as a starter. It appears that the Serbian has overcome his previous poor form and fitness issues, showing a strong start to the current campaign.

Cabrini supports the decision to retain Vlahovic,

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Vlahovic is better than Lukaku And Pogba must be waited for. The important thing is that Dusan doesn’t play with his back to goal. Juventus must necessarily focus on the problems that arose last season.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a top striker and the only reason why we wanted to sell him was because he was not meeting expectations at the club.

He has done well in the last few weeks and if he keeps scoring, we will have a good season and feel justified in keeping him.