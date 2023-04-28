Antonio Cabrini says Allegri’s post-match outburst is normal

Former Juventus player Antonio Cabrini insists Max Allegri’s post-match outburst at the Inter Milan board is normal considering the situation.

The Bianconeri gaffer reportedly clashed with the Nerazzurri board after the game as he was frustrated following his side’s exit from the competition.

Inter Milan beat Juve and it was a frustrating night for Allegri, who is now under the spotlight and pressure is mounting on him to turn around their season.

News outlets have made a meal out of the coach’s post-match outburst, but Cabrini insists it is normal for a game of that nature.

He explains via Tuttomercatoweb:

“There has always been a great rivalry between Juve and Inter, unlike Juve and Milan. There has always been a rivalry, starting with Iuliano’s foul on Ronaldo.

“But I think it is a very particular moment for the Bianconeri and it is difficult to have serenity in such a particular moment, where the points are removed, and then the future remains pending.

“But it is normal for a coach, after a not exciting performance, to throw himself into saying certain things. They are situations that last for the moment of anger you are wearing, then they pass and go to the wayside.”

Juve FC Says

Tempers flared in that game, which is understandable, but it does not mean so much in the grand scheme of things.

We need to move on from that and focus on getting back to winning ways the next time we are on the pitch in a domestic or continental competition.

The ideal situation is to win all our remaining games of the season and it will be interesting to see if our players can achieve it.