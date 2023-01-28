Antonio Cabrini tips Juventus to recover well from their points deduction

Former Juventus man Antonio Cabrini has tipped the Bianconeri to do well even after being docked 15 points by the FIGC.

Juve has had a tough season as the Bianconeri seek to end it with the league crown. However, they have been put in a tough position after being docked points for the use of capital gains.

It means even making the top four now will be heroic, but Cabrini expects the black and whites to bounce back.

He said via Il Bianconero:

“Juventus are used to always thinking big. She is used to looking ahead to return to competitive and immediately achieve great results. I believe it is the same philosophy as men who are in charge today.”

Juve FC Says

As one of the top clubs in the land and a team with top talents, Juve is in a solid position to earn enough wins to get a top-four place.

But that does not mean it will be easy for us to achieve it and our players must have the mindset of winning all their remaining matches of the season to earn the points that can win them a UCL spot.

However, if the deductions are overturned, we could even end the term with the title.