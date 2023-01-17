Antonio Cassano at it again attacking Allegri and Juventus

Antonio Cassano never shies away from attacking Juventus under Max Allegri and has delivered another shot at the Bianconeri manager.

The ex-striker has become one of the most outspoken pundits in Italy and watched as Juventus were horrific in their 5-1 loss to Napoli the last time.

Juve fans had been hopeful they would win the game because they were on a fine run, but the Partenopei had other plans and Cassano has had his say on the match.

He said via Il Bianconero:

“Spalletti is the real genius in the way he works. While the other (Allegri, ed.) plays the cunning and goes into psychology, but psychology has pissed us off… Every Sunday you have to listen to that bullshit and see how he makes the team play, but the Juventus fans are also broken.”

Juve FC Says

Juventus has been on a good run and that defeat against Napoli has been overrated by pundits who do not like the club.

We beat some good opponents in the weeks before that game and can back Allegri’s boys to hit top form again when they step on the pitch.

Cassano works as a pundit now and we expect him to always have something to say about our situation, so we shouldn’t pay too much attention to him.