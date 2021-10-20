Antonio Cassano compares himself to Juventus youngster out on loan

Former Italy star, Antonio Cassano has defended Juventus youngster, Mohamed Ihattaren as he struggles for playing time at Sampdoria.

He joined the Genoa club at the start of this season as soon as Juventus signed him from PSV.

There is no space for him to play in Turin and the Bianconeri loaned him out immediately.

He was expected to play immediately at Sampdoria, but that hasn’t been the case.

The attacker has been unsettled and has had to leave for home several times as it appears as though he is always homesick.

Cassano has defended him and compared himself to the Dutchman as someone who hates to train and just wants to get involved in the game.

He says Ihattaren isn’t happy at Sampdoria and he is even contemplating leaving Serie A.

I Blucerchiati have put him on a tough training schedule to get him up to speed and Cassano jokes that the workload may have made him run back to the Netherlands.

He told Bobo TV as quoted by Calciomercato: “I have been informed, he is not feeling well in Genoa and it seems he wants to change his league. I asked him how he was physically, they told me he was super packed with what he did.

“Damn Italian football, lefties must be played. They wanted him to train a lot, this had to be played. Ihattaren is poisoned, he has done so many km that he has gone running to Holland they tell me.

“He was right to leave. This came to me, he is someone similar to me, a great one.”