Antonio Cassano explains why Di Maria isn’t enough for Juventus

In recent days, Angel Di Maria has been the main toast of the town in Turin, especially following his superb display in the away fixture against Nantes.

But whenever Juventus begin to feel some excitement or sense a glimmer of hope, you can always rely on Antonio Cassano to curb the enthusiasm.

The retired striker reckons the Argentine’s prowess, but he explains why he won’t be enough to lead Juventus to glory.

The former Roma and Real Madrid star says the Bianconeri’s next challenges in Europe will be much sterner than Nantes.

Thus, he believes that the World Cup winner could struggle to replicate his heroics from last Thursday, especially if his teammates don’t offer him proper support.

“Di Maria is not enough because in Europe it’s a different kind of football,” explained the notorious star in his latest appearance on Christian Vieri’s Bobo TV (via JuventusNews24).

“Di Maria is a plus at Juve, but won’t always play against Nantes. He can make four plays and score three goals, but I don’t think the opposition will always leave him so much space.

“The coaches are clever and will try to neutralize Di Maria. I don’t think that the Argentine alone, in a team without ideas, can go all the way.”

Cassano remains one of Max Allegri’s most vocal critics, despite sharing a Scudetto triumph during their time together at Milan.