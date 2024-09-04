Antonio Cassano has suggested that Dusan Vlahovic may not be good enough for Juventus, offering his reasons for this view.

Since joining Juve, the Serbian striker has been one of the most important players at the Allianz Stadium, and the Bianconeri are keen for him to stay long-term.

Last season was his best at the club in terms of goal-scoring, and Juve expects him to excel even further this campaign, thanks to their more offensive style of play.

Vlahovic has started the season strongly and could surpass his goal tally from last year by the end of this season.

Most observers who have watched him this season would say he fits well into the system at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Cassano has highlighted certain limitations in Vlahovic’s game that he believes make him less suitable for Juve.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Vlahovic can score twenty goals, but Juventus needs a different number nine, in the sense that they need someone who knows how to play football.

“The Tevez of the situation, or someone who at the same time scored fewer goals like Vucinic, a great player. OK, he can score goals, but who can serve him? You have to put him in the conditions where he has to touch the ball first and shoot at goal, or stop it in the best conditions like he did in Verona and score. If he has to make a few more touches, then he’s already struggling a lot. The only one who can get past him is Yildiz, who can put a few balls in his way”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a top striker, but he must begin to score more for us to stop pundits asking for more from him.