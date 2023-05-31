Antonio Cassano predicts Giuntoli’s first move if he signs for Juventus

As per custom, Antonio Cassano must reserve some of his valuable time to berate under-fire Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Win, lose or draw, you can always expect the notorious Italian to launch a scathing attack on the tactician who once coached him during their time together at Milan.

The retired striker is not a fan of Allegri’s rigid tactics, to put it lightly, and never shies away from saying exactly what he thinks.

“Most likely Allegri will leave, they have to sack him, Juve can’t play like s**t,” said the former Roma and Real Madrid man in his latest appearance on Bobo TV via ilBianconero.

“I would consider [Fiorentina manager] Vincenzo Italiano for that role.

“Juve have the strongest team alongside Inter. Allegri just can’t perform like that. He wants to stay and he’s saying so, but can Juve afford to keep him?

“I’d leave him at home. Restarting with him requires a top-notch team, where the players do everything by themselves. Allegri is spreading the usual rumors through his servant friends, as Adani calls them.”

As we all know, Cristiano Giuntoli is the favorite candidate for the Juventus sporting director role.

The 51-year-old still has to free himself from his contract with Napoli which lasts for another year, but he has already reached an agreement in principle with the Bianconeri.

So if Guintoli were to join Juventus, Cassano believes that his first move would be showing Allegri the door.

“I’m sure that if Giuntoli arrives, the first thing he’ll do is change the coach. Otherwise he won’t go to Juve. The club just has to send Allegri away.”