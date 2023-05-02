Since the start of the season, Dusan Vlahovic has been enduring a rough patch. Between injury problems, goal droughts and a general dip in form, the player is looking like a mere shadow of the devastating bomber who terrorized Serie A defenses during his time in Florence.

Nonetheless, Antonio Cassano remains a firm believer in the Serbian’s capabilities. The notorious Italian is one of the Old Lady’s biggest detractors, voicing his distaste for Max Allegri’s rigid football on a weekly basis.

The former Roma and Real Madrid man believes that the 23-year-old would definitely leave Turin if Allegri were to remain in the dugout for another season.

Thus, Cassano views Vlahovic as the right profile to bolster Milan’s attacking front.

“If I’m Milan, I’d go for Vlahovic,” proclaimed the Bari native in his most recent appearance on Bobo TV via JuventusNews24.

“With the Champions League money, the Rossoneri can make an offer between 50 and 60 million euros. If Juve don’t send the coach away, Vlahovic will leave.

“Milan must make a very important sacrifice, as Pioli deserves a top scorer. I think that with 50-60 million, Vlahovic would be the best investment. He knows the league and he’s young, so you can have him for 10 years.”

The Rossoneri currently rely on Olivier Giroud as a first choice, but at the age of 36, time isn’t on his side. On the other hand, Zlatan Ibrahimovic could well hang his boots at the end of an injury-riddled season, while Divock Origi hasn’t convinced in his maiden campaign in Italian football.