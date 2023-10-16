After three successful years at the club’s helm, Antonio Conte stunned Juventus fans when he decided to resign in July 2014.

The former Bianconeri captain had played an integral role in restoring the club’s status, winning the first three Scudetto titles in the club’s nine-year winning dynasty.

But following some disagreement with the management over transfer objectives, the 54-year-old opted to part ways with the club.

The Lecce native went on to coach the Italian national team, Chelsea, Inter and Tottenham Hotspur, never lasting for more than two years in the same gig.

Almost ten years following his exit, Conte has finally admitted his regret over his Juventus departure. He explains how small disagreements were overblown in the heat of the moment.

“Farewells? The one I regretted the most is the exit from Juventus after three years,” said the Italian tactician in his interview with Rai 2 via ilBianconero.

“When I started seeing the small issues as big problems, I decided to leave.”

Juve FC say

Following the departure of former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, it appears that Conte’s rapport with the club has been gradually healing.

The former midfielder participated in the Juventus Legends match played last week in celebration of the Agnelli family’s 100 years at Juventus.

Therefore, seeing Conte in the Juventus dugout in the following years is not an unthinkable prospect, especially based on his recent statements.