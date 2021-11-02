Antonio Conte already threatening to disrupt Juve’s transfer plans

Antonio Conte is expected to be announced as the new manager at Tottenham Hotspur today, and Dusan Vlahovic is claimed to be high on his wishlist.

The Italian led his Inter Milan side to lift the Serie A title last season, ending our run of nine straight scudetti, before he and his former side parted ways.

Conte initially turned down the advances of Spurs in the summer whilst being linked with a number of other managerial roles across the continent, but failed to secure the job he was looking for.

He is now set to return to management under former Juventus chief Fabio Paratici at Tottenham, and SportMediaSet insists that Vlahovic would be made the priority signing should Conte agree to take up the role.

Juventus have also been strongly linked with the Serbian striker, who is showing that he is the most likely challenger to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland as best striker of the next generation.

While Vlahovic may not be able to fill the goal-scoring void left by Cristiano Ronaldo(yet), he can definitely bring another level to our front-line, and having a deadly striker to play ahead of both Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala is exactly what we need. The 21 year-old still holds so much potential still, but with our finances at present, it remains to be seen as to whether we will be able to compete for his signature in the coming windows.

We missed out on Gigio Donnarumma’s signing in the summer, most likely because of the financial package we had offered because of our dire budget, and Vlahovic could well be the next target to slip through our fingers because of our previous expenditure.

Patrick