Antonio Conte gives his opinion on who will win Serie A this season

Antonio Conte isn’t thinking about any one team that will win the league this season and says that several teams are on course to win the competition.

Juventus has won the last nine Serie A titles and the Bianconeri remains one of the top teams in Italy.

Napoli, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atalanta have emerged as top competitors to Juve in this campaign, and the Bianconeri will have to watch out for them.

There have been talks of Juve and Inter Milan being the teams that can win the title, however, Conte says that at the moment, several teams can win it, he then said eventually only one side will.

Referencing the dominance of Juventus in Italian football, he said that the Bianconeri have won the last nine league titles despite so many having that ambition.

“It makes me smile when I hear about the requirements of a championship,” Conte said at a press conference via Football Italia.

“There are many teams, all of them start with the ambition to be protagonists and to try to win.

“But then, only one wins. And in the last nine years it has always been the same.”

Juventus is struggling with consistency this season, however, they will have to get a win against Atalanta today to show the rest of the division that they are serious about winning a 10th consecutive league title.