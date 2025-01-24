Antonio Conte is confident Juventus is on the verge of losing their unbeaten run in Serie A as he prepares his Napoli team to face the Bianconeri this weekend.

Conte, once the architect of one of Juventus’ greatest-ever sides, is now spearheading Napoli’s resurgence as a dominant force in Italian football. The Partenopei, who have no European distractions, are fully focused on reclaiming the Serie A crown this season.

For Juventus, maintaining their unbeaten streak is a point of pride, but the club’s fans are hoping the team can secure all three points and put a dent in Napoli’s title aspirations. The Bianconeri have shown glimpses of their resilience, avoiding defeat against Inter Milan earlier this season and recently beating AC Milan after holding Atalanta to a draw.

Napoli, however, represents an entirely different challenge. Conte’s side is well-rested and in red-hot form as they chase their ultimate goal of being crowned Italian champions. Juventus’ unbeaten record will face its toughest test yet against a Napoli team full of confidence and firepower.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Conte acknowledged that Juventus’ streak cannot last forever, hinting that his team is ready to end it. He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Sooner or later, you have to lose. In life, defeat is inevitable. Juventus are a solid team with strong players. Last season, they finished many points ahead of Napoli. They’ve strengthened their squad during the transfer window and are a top club, just like the Milan teams. Clubs like Juventus always aim to win. Their history demands respect, and their objective is clear every year: to win.”

While an unbeaten record is a commendable achievement, Juventus’ primary focus should remain on winning games rather than simply avoiding defeat. Even if their streak ends, the Bianconeri must ensure they remain in contention for silverware by prioritising victories in key matches like this one.