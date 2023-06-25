Antonio Conte is Juventus first choice if Allegri leaves

Juventus is currently facing uncertainty regarding the future of their manager, Max Allegri, as Saudi Arabia has renewed its efforts to recruit him as the head coach for one of its clubs.

Despite not winning any trophies in the last two seasons, Allegri has a contract with Juventus until 2025 and has received support to revive the club’s fortunes.

Initially, Allegri reportedly turned down the initial approach from the Saudi Arabian club, but they have returned with an improved offer that could be difficult to resist.

In preparation for the worst-case scenario, Juventus is considering their options, and a report on Calciomercato reveals that they are considering bringing Antonio Conte back if Allegri departs.

While there are other managers being considered, Conte remains the top choice for Juventus if Allegri decides to accept the Saudi offer.

This situation highlights the potential managerial changes that Juventus might have to navigate, with the club exploring alternative options should Allegri choose to leave.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been close to leaving the club on a few occasions and we should be prepared for his departure now that he has another big offer to consider.

However, the return of Conte is a tricky decision to make, considering that he would need the club to make some new signings to mould a team that suits him.

But he is one of the best coaches in the business and bringing him back could be a good thing.