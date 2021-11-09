Antonio Conte looking to snatch a Juventus midfielder

When Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte were reunited in North London, you could tell that some Serie A clubs were about to get raid, with Juventus being chief amongst them.

According to Calciomercato, the former Bianconeri manager and captain has his eyes set on Weston McKennie as he attempts to bolster his midfield at Tottenham Hotspur.

The report adds that Juve’s management doesn’t consider the American to be non-transferable, and have in fact placed a 20 million euros price-tag on his back.

The 23-year-old joined the Turin-based side last year after managing to impress Paratici with his performances at Schalke.

This season, the Texan has thus far made 9 Serie A appearances, scoring two goals in the process.

Juve FC say

Even prior to Conte’s appointment, Paratici seemed to be eager on reuniting with his former pupil. If the new manager truly appreciates McKennie’s attributes, then we can expect the Londoners to make their move.

However, it must be said that the midfielder is showing signs of improvement in his recent displays, cementing himself a starting berth alongside Manuel Locatelli.

Therefore, it would be a shame to lose the player’s services for a relatively low price at a time when he’s still expected to develop.

Nevertheless, Juventus could be desperate for cash come January in order to pursue the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, which could be their reasoning behind such sale.