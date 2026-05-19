Antonio Conte has reportedly decided to leave Napoli at the end of the season, and that development could provide Juventus with an important managerial option as uncertainty continues to surround their current situation.

Juventus have spent several weeks inside the Champions League qualification places, but they are now in danger of missing out on a top four finish. Such an outcome could have significant consequences for Luciano Spalletti’s future at the club despite his recent contract extension.

Juventus Concerns Over Spalletti

Spalletti only recently signed a new long-term agreement with Juventus, but there are growing concerns regarding his satisfaction with the squad currently available to him. The manager is believed to want stronger additions capable of helping the club compete consistently for major honours next season.

There is a feeling that frustration is beginning to grow as Juventus continue to struggle for consistency during an important period of the campaign. Failure to secure Champions League football could make the situation even more complicated heading into the summer.

The Bianconeri understand that improving the squad will be essential if they are to challenge seriously for the Serie A title next term and maintain stability within the managerial structure.

Conte Linked With Potential Return

With uncertainty surrounding Spalletti’s long-term future, Juventus are expected to monitor developments involving Conte closely as speculation over his departure from Napoli increases.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Conte has already informed Napoli’s president that he intends to leave the club at the end of the campaign. If confirmed, the club’s next fixture would represent his final match in charge at the Maradona Stadium.

Conte has rarely remained at clubs for extended periods throughout his managerial career, with Juventus being the only side where he stayed for as many as three seasons. Because of that history, reports linking him with an exit from Napoli have not come as a major surprise.

His availability would immediately attract attention from several clubs, particularly Juventus, who could view him as a proven option capable of restoring competitiveness and stability if managerial changes become necessary during the summer.