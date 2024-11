The Bianconeri have been tracking Raspadori ever since his impressive performances at Sassuolo, and they were keen on signing him before Napoli swooped in to secure his services. Cristiano Giuntoli, now Juventus’ sporting director, played a pivotal role in bringing Raspadori to Napoli, but with his move to Juventus, he could now work to bring the attacker to Turin.

Despite Raspadori’s limited involvement in Napoli’s starting XI this season, securing him from the Neapolitan side is far from straightforward. Napoli has a history of resisting Juventus’ advances for their key players, and it is unlikely they would let go of Raspadori without a fight. Antonio Conte, when asked about the possibility of selling Raspadori, firmly stated that he views the young attacker as an important player for his squad and has no plans of offloading him, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb. He said:

“He is an important player, strong, and my intention is to strengthen Napoli, not to weaken it for the present and for the future. This must be a clear message for everyone, even for the players. Let’s not forget that this year we only have the championship and we have the Coppa Italia, so I don’t have the possibility of other outlets in other competitions. When you only have the championship it becomes difficult to give minutes. After the starters, he is probably the most used, he is a player who is growing and I have my own idea about him: I am very happy.”

Conte’s comments suggest that despite Raspadori’s lack of consistent starting appearances, the Napoli manager considers him an integral part of the squad and will not be looking to weaken his team, especially with limited competition from other tournaments this season.

For Juventus, the challenge will not just be convincing Raspadori that a move to Turin is in his best interest but also persuading Napoli to part with one of their promising young talents. While Raspadori might be open to more playing time at Juventus, securing his transfer from Napoli will likely require a significant effort, as the club from Naples is notorious for resisting Juventus’ attempts to sign their players.

The January transfer window may hold the key to Raspadori’s future, but it remains to be seen whether Juventus can navigate the challenges of negotiating with Napoli and convincing the player to make the move.