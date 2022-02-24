Antonio Conte wants a reunion with a Juventus target

Antonio Conte is prepared to battle with Juventus for the signature of Antonio Rudiger.

The Tottenham manager has been in love with his former players in almost every new club he joins.

Calciomercato.it claims he will add a few former players to his Spurs squad in the summer.

Among them is Rudiger, who has an expiring contract at Chelsea.

The German defender has been on the radar of Juve as they could be forced to cash in on Matthijs de Ligt at the end of this season.

The Dutchman is on the radar of many top European clubs, and Juve might have to sell him if he doesn’t extend his contract.

Rudiger has been a contributor to Chelsea’s recent success, and he helped them win the last Champions League.

However, the English club is still reluctant to meet his contract demand. He might be a solid addition to the Juve squad.

Juve FC Says

Rudiger is one of the finest defenders in Europe and the German could still play at the top level for the next three seasons.

If we land him now, we can enjoy some of his top talents before his performance drops.

However, the transfer would only make sense if his demands are reasonable.