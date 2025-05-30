Juventus have missed out on Antonio Conte, who has decided to remain at Napoli, and he now wants the Serie A champions to sign a striker ahead of the Bianconeri. Juve had been confident they could persuade Conte to return this summer, especially after he led Napoli to the league title.

Conte is known for leaving teams soon after winning trophies with them, a pattern that includes his departure from Juventus during his first spell as their manager. This history gave Juventus hope that he might depart Napoli and come back to Turin, where he also enjoyed a successful playing career.

However, Juventus failed to convince Conte to make the move, and he is set to continue managing Napoli. To add further pressure on the Bianconeri, Conte has reportedly asked Napoli to sign Lorenzo Lucca this summer.

Napoli as a Threat for Lucca

The striker has long been on Juventus’ radar, and the club are keen to prevent him from moving elsewhere. Udinese, Lucca’s current club, will welcome the competition between two Serie A giants as it is likely to increase their profit from any transfer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Napoli have now emerged as a serious threat in the race to sign Lucca. The report suggests that the club could acquire the striker as a favour to Conte, strengthening their squad while simultaneously undermining Juventus’ transfer plans.

Lorenzo Lucca in action for Udinese (Getty Images)

The Impact on Juventus’ Strategy

This situation highlights the urgency for Juventus to resolve their managerial uncertainties. The club’s hesitation in securing a head coach risks hampering their ability to compete effectively in the transfer market.

Failure to settle the managerial position could lead to missed opportunities and weakened bargaining power when pursuing key targets like Lucca. Juventus need swift action to stabilise the club’s leadership and protect its interests during the crucial summer transfer window.