Antonio Conte wants to take another Juventus target to England

Juventus are on course to compete with Tottenham in the transfer market now that Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici work for the English club.

The duo formerly worked for the Bianconeri and they understand the Italian market very well.

Reports have linked Tottenham and Juve with a move for Dusan Vlahovic, while the English club has an interest in Dejan Kulusevski.

Now a new report claims both clubs will battle for another player after Conte made Gianluca Scamacca a target.

Calciomercato says the Englishmen want Fiorentina’s Vlahovic as their next top striker. However, if they cannot get the Serbian, they will move for Scamacca, who plays for Sassuolo.

Their plan is identical to that of Juve, who have also made both players plan A and B.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs to get a goalscorer as soon as possible and Scamacca is an excellent player, especially because he is young enough to improve.

However, our best bet would be to sign a striker who is already accomplished like Mauro Icardi or Vlahovic.

It would be much better if we sign the Serbian and allow Spurs to win the race for Scamacca.

In 18 league matches this season, the Italian has scored just 6 goals.