Antonio Di Gennaro discusses Juventus struggles

Former Italian player, Antonio Di Gennaro, has discussed Juventus’ season as the Bianconeri continue to drop points in the league this term.

Max Allegri’s men have been one of the worst sides in the league in the last two terms and their performance is hardly improving.

Juve brought the gaffer back last season, but he has hardly made them a better team, with fans struggling to see the improvement from the side he inherited.

Their recent loss to Monza has brought to light just how terrible the Bianconeri are and now Di Gennaro has spoken about it. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Now Juventus will also have the Italian Cup. You can’t accept such a thing, it’s Juve and it has level players. It never seemed like a strong team that can take the lead and hold. There is an inability to manage matches. Allegri has tried to stimulate the environment, perhaps it is a season now difficult to recover”.

Juve FC Says

We have attracted criticism to ourselves with our performances in recent weeks and we must take whatever former players and pundits say about us.

Until we begin to win games again, we must put up with some of the harshest criticisms around.

Hopefully, our players will get better and start another winning run soon enough to save our season.