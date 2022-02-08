Antonio Di Gennaro discusses Vlahovic’s impressive debut

Former Fiorentina and Italy international, Antonio Di Gennaro has reacted to Dusan Vlahovic’s debut for Juventus.

The Serbian striker scored in his first game for the club as Juve defeated Verona 2-0 in Serie A on Sunday.

The striker has been the leading scorer in the league at Fiorentina before making the move.

Transferring from a smaller club to a top side like Juve is often too much of a big step.

Some players struggle and never make it, while others take time before they start making an impact.

However, Vlahovic started strongly with a goal and his all-around performance in his first game didn’t seem like it was his first match for Juve.

Of his performance, Di Gennaro said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Vlahovic moves the balance. It seems that he has been playing for Juve for a lifetime. The fury he had at Fiorentina has brought him here too and transferred to his teammates.”

Juve FC Says

We never expected Vlahovic to struggle at Juventus considering he would face the same opponents he has been dominating.

However, his first game for the club was quite a good way to announce yourself.

He has now set a standard for himself at the Allianz Stadium and we now expect him to get even better as the season progresses.