Former Fiorentina and Verona player Antonio Di Gennaro has offered his insights on the disparity between Juventus and Inter Milan as they prepare to face each other in Serie A this weekend.

Juventus has closely trailed Inter in the title race, and the Nerazzurri need a victory in this game to widen the gap between them. Under the management of Max Allegri, Juventus has made significant progress from the previous campaign when they faced pressure due to inconsistent results.

The unexpected presence of Juventus in the title race has defied expectations, and a victory against Inter would solidify their standing as genuine contenders.

Ahead of the match, Antonio Di Gennaro said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Who is better between Allegri and Inzaghi? The second. It’s not a question of the formation, but of its defenders they become midfielders. Inter are a total team, it’s the way of interpreting the game, of how to manage moments. They know how to press and attack, they now play by heart like Napoli last year. Inter have improved over the years But Allegri has grown a lot in the last year. What is certain is that if he had had the cup to play for, I don’t know if he would have had a championship like this with the staff he has. He worked better during the week and the team is playing well today. And he found the Vlahovic of Florence again.”

Juve FC Says

We have never attempted to show we are as strong as Inter or better than them, and that is one of the secrets to our success.

They are the favourites and we simply want to ensure that we end this season in a good place.

Inter will be under pressure when we meet, and our players should take advantage of that.