Antonio Di Natale has expressed doubts about Juventus’s ability to compete for the Serie A title this season. Despite their status as one of Italy’s most successful and historically dominant clubs, the former striker believes the current squad lacks the strength and consistency required to mount a serious challenge for the Scudetto.

Juventus are traditionally among the favourites to contest the league crown each year. Their stature, resources, and fan base ensure that expectations remain high regardless of managerial changes or transitional periods. Since last winning the Serie A title in 2020, the Bianconeri have undergone considerable change, cycling through four different managers in their ongoing pursuit of domestic success. Yet, despite their efforts, the club continues to fall short of reclaiming its place at the top of Italian football.

Ongoing Struggles to Regain Dominance

The 2020 triumph marked the end of a remarkable period of dominance in which Juventus captured nine consecutive league titles. Since then, inconsistency and off-field challenges have disrupted their progress. The team has shown flashes of quality but has failed to sustain the form necessary to compete with the likes of Inter, Milan, and Napoli over a full season.

For supporters, this extended wait for another Scudetto feels uncharacteristic for a club of Juventus’s calibre. Many had hoped that this campaign would finally bring a return to glory, yet performances and results so far suggest that the team remains some distance from being genuine title contenders.

Di Natale’s Assessment of the Title Race

Sharing his thoughts on the state of Italian football, Di Natale commented via Tuttomercatoweb: “I like Napoli and Milan, but keep an eye on Inter for the Scudetto. And there’s also Gasperini’s Roma, which I’m very curious about. Juventus? I don’t see them ready to fight for the title. But they have what it takes to reach the Champions League. The criticism? It’s natural: if you’re Juve and you draw five games in a row, there’s a problem.”

His assessment reflects a growing sentiment that Juventus, while still competitive, no longer possess the same aura of dominance that once defined them. The focus, according to Di Natale, should perhaps shift towards securing a place in next season’s Champions League rather than targeting the league title. As the campaign progresses, much will depend on whether Igor Tudor can stabilise performances and restore belief within a squad that is still seeking its true identity.