Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero weighs in on the potential transfer of Andrea Cambiaso to Manchester City.

The 24-year-old has emerged as potential replacement for Kyle Walker who is on the verge of leaving the Etihad after requesting a transfer. So while the Englishman could be heading to Italy (particularly to Milan), the Italian could end up on the English shores.

A report this morning claimed that the Cityzens are prepared to launch a bid worth 65 million euros to prise Cambiaso away from Turin, while the Bianconeri are holding out for 80 million.

Nevertheless, another Sky Sport Italia report in the afternoon suggested that Juve had a change of heart, and or was no longer willing to sell any of their key stars in January, unless they were to receive a truly irresistible offer.

So while confusion reigns on this track, Del Piero feels that this saga will come down to the player’s will.

“It could be a good solution for both of them. Of course, right now he’s in a place where everybody loves him, and he grew up a lot to become a huge player, also for the national team. So that’s why Man City are interested in buying him. It’s a really good demonstration of his value,” said the legendary Juventus captain in his interview with Football Italia.

“Then, only he can answer this question for the final decision. You can say ‘it’s better to go,’ or ‘no as Juve are playing in the Champions League now like Man City.’ Let’s see for next year because Juventus are not in a great position. They’re fighting for the top four. Let’s see what happens over the next few matches.

Nevertheless, Del Piero warns Cambiaso about Man City’s incoming trials, as they’re facing 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

“Man City are facing a trial that is problematic, and anything can happen, so you never know. It’s a very tricky situation, that’s why I tell you that only Cambiaso can tell us more about that.”