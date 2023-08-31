AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has expressed his belief that Juventus is the favoured contender to clinch the Serie A title in the ongoing campaign.

With Juventus not participating in European competitions, their primary focus is expected to be on securing the league championship along with the Italian Cup.

Given the impressive array of talent within the Bianconeri squad, excuses for falling short in the title race would be minimal.

However, it’s worth noting that other teams have also bolstered their squads with top-tier players from the league, thereby intensifying the competition for the championship.

As a result, the race for the Serie A title has been characterised as wide open and fiercely competitive. Juventus will need to exert even greater effort to attain their goal.

Totti’s perspective is that Juventus stands as the team to beat in the pursuit of the title.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“To me, Juventus, but anything can happen in football. They don’t play in European competitions and they can work in a different way during the week.”

Juve FC Says

Winning the league will not be easy even if we rest well and we know matches will be tricky for us, considering our last game against Bologna.

So we expect the boys to be in top shape and prove their worth.