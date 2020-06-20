Reports from Italy suggest that Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Houssem Aouar wants to play in Italy next season.

The 2q-year-old midfielder has been linked with both Juve and Manchester City in recent months, with Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas saying he would like to see Aouar join the Bianconeri.

Tuttojuve journalist Mirko Di Natale reports that Juve are yet to submit an official offer for the French international, however the club may have one adavantge.

According to Di Natale, he has had confirmations that Aouar would like to play in Italy next season.

Juve have to face Lyon in the second-leg of their Champions League tie, scheduled for August 8.