Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee would reportedly like to follow his coach Thiago Motta to Juventus next summer.

The Emilians have been the Dark Horse in the race for European spots this season. They currently sit fourth in the Serie A table, cementing themselves as genuine candidates for a Champions League berth.

Moreover, Motta’s brilliant work at the Renato Dall’Ara hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In fact, he has seemingly emerged as one of the main contenders to replace Max Allegri if the latter were to leave Juventus at the end of the season.

According to Sport Mediaset via JuventusNews24, appointing the 41-year-old would give the Bianconeri a significant advantage in the race for Zirkzee’s signature.

The Dutchman has been one of the main revelations of the season. He has proven to be an unconventional striker, capable of inflicting damage inside the box and also dropping back to help in the buildup.

As the source tells it, the 22-year-old appears increasingly likely to depart at the end of the season, with a host of top clubs keeping tabs on the situation.

Napoli and Milan are amongst the candidates for his services, while Bayern Munich possess a buy-back option.

Nevertheless, Motta’s possible arrival in Turin would tip the scale in the Old Lady’s favor, as the young attacker would cherish the opportunity to prolong his prosperous collaboration with the Italo-Brazilian manager.

Zirzkee has thus far contributed with 11 goals and six assists across all competitions this season.

Bologna currently value him at around 40 million euros, while his contract is valid until 2026.