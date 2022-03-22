The fixture list has finally been released for the upcoming month of matches, with Juventus in action four times in total.

It will be a light schedule for the Old Lady, especially without having to compete in the Champions League after our devastating defeat to Villarreal last week, and this will hopefully see us concentrate on getting maximum points from our league fixtures, as well as clinch a place in the Coppa Italia final.

We will kick off the month with our biggest fixture as we take on Inter Milan on April 3, kicking off at 20:45 local time (GMT+1). The Nerazzuri haven’t been in the best of form of late, but you would expect them to be self-motivated for when they come to Turin soon after the international break.

Up next comes our only trip on the road for the entire month when we travel to Sardinia to take on Cagliari. This clash will come on Saturday April 9, before we play host to Bologna at home a week later.

Our final last scheduled outing will then take place in midweek when we host Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium for a place in the final, having beaten them 1-0 in Florence last month to hand ourselves a clear advantage going into the deciding leg.

I’m hoping that Inter continue to struggle for form, which could allow us to take full advantage and go onto win all three Serie A clashes before sealing our place with another win over Fiorentina, and come the end of the month, we could well be back in the title race.

Patrick