Architecture, meditation and music – A closer look at Szczesny’s life off the pitch

After struggling during the first weeks of the season, Wojciech Szczesny has apparently turned the page. On Sunday, he produced a brilliant performance between the sticks, maintaining his clean sheet after denying Roma’s Jordan Veretout from the spot.

Therefore, the Pole becomes the only goalkeeper to save three penalties during the current calendar year. La Gazzetta dello Sport took the opportunity to shed some light at the shot-stopper’s life outside the pitch.

During his early days at Arsenal, Tek never truly enjoyed training all that much. He even admitted smoking cigarettes once in a while or enjoying a glass of beer.

Nonetheless, since his move to Roma in 2015, he has been training much harder, and even more so following his switch to Turin in 2017, where he enjoys travelling by bicycle or even by foot.

In his free time, Szczesny loves to play the piano, and he occasionally helps his wife Marina (who’s a singer) in writing her songs.

Speaking of family, Tek and his wife are considered to be huge stars in Poland and Ukraine (Marina’s home country), but they prefer to maintain a rather private lifestyle. The couple have a 3-year-old son called Liam, and some tip his to become a goalkeeper just like his father.

Moreover, the Poland international has a huge passion in internal architecture, and perhaps he’ll launch his own company after hanging his football gloves.

Finally, the goalkeeper has previously emphasized on the importance of meditation in his life as well as his career, believing that it helps him in maintaining his focus on the pitch.