Ismajli, 28, has impressed during his time at Empoli and has caught the attention of several clubs across Serie A. Juventus is reportedly interested in him as a low-cost but valuable addition to their defence. The Albanian international has displayed solid performances for Empoli, and his experience in Serie A could make him a reliable short-term solution for the Bianconeri, particularly with their injury woes at the back. Juventus are set to continue monitoring his situation in the coming weeks, as they look to make a decision ahead of the January transfer window.

While on international duty with the Albanian national team, Ismajli was asked about the rumours linking him with Juventus. He responded cautiously, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, stating, “We are with the national team. I didn’t want to talk about the market, we have important games tomorrow. After the national team, you will see what happens in January.”

Ismajli’s current situation with Empoli presents an intriguing opportunity for Juventus to add depth to their defence, especially if they are looking for a more cost-effective solution in the short term. However, while Ismajli could help Juventus through the rest of the season as they deal with injury setbacks, the club may ultimately opt for a higher-quality defender who can contribute more consistently in the long run. Ultimately, Juventus will need to weigh the short-term benefits against the potential for long-term success when it comes to strengthening their defensive line.