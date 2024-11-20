Empoli defender Ardian Ismajli has been linked with a potential move to Juventus ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, as the Bianconeri look to bolster their defensive options. Juventus has made it clear that they plan to sign a defender in the winter window, and they are exploring several options to strengthen their squad. While high-profile names like Milan Skriniar and Jakub Kiwior have been mentioned as potential targets, it could prove challenging for Juventus to secure these players, which has led them to consider other, perhaps more affordable, defensive options.
Transfer News
No Comments