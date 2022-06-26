Are Juve already in a better position to land the next scudetto?

Juventus have lost some key players already this summer, whilst Paul Pogba’s return is believed to be all-but done, but I would argue that we are already in a better position to win the Italian division this season than in the last.

I don’t think we need luck on Spinsify to be topping the table this season with the way our squad is at present, knowing that both Pogba and Chiesa will be fit and ready to go in August.

Giorgio Chiellini will be a big loss in the dressing room, but his fitness levels have been wavering for a number of years and the injuries have been on the increase too. While I won’t downplay his impact for us last season or even moreso in any of the previous years, but it was time to allow him to go.

Paulo Dybala is another who will be missed, but he is also one who struggles to remain fit on the long-term. He was a truly special player, but Federico Chiesa returning from injury will have a bigger impact on our ability to win games, and the addition of Pogba is going to be a massive boost for us.

I believe the Frenchman will be the making of our side. He knows how to unlock a defence with the pass, and with Vlahovic and Chiesa making those runs to feed off of him, the sky is very much the limit for this side. We have other stars in our side who will thrive also, with the likes of Denis Zakaria and Manuel Locatelli likely to up their game alongside the World Cup winner.

The Serbian striker did enough to warrant his monster move from Fiorentina, and it seems glaringly obvious to me that his talents will be unleashed after a full pre-season with his teammates where they can learn to play off each other and build into one cohesive unit.

Of course, there will be further incomings and outgoings this summer, but I believe adding Pogba and allowing the others to leave already leaves us in a better place overall, and am excited to see how far this team can go in the league, as well as in the Champions League.

The two Milan sides are the obvious danger, and despite the fact that we finished fourth last term, the bookmakers already make us and Inter as the favourites to lift the scudetto last term, and I agree that we will be the main two come the end of the season.

Do any of you still have reservations about our credentials ahead of the new campaign?