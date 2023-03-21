Are Juventus getting refereeing favors? Here are four incidents that suggest otherwise

Well, it wouldn’t be a Derby d’Italia without some controversial incidents that keep fans and observers busy for the next few days.

In Sunday’s edition, the Bianconeri snatched the winner through Filip Kostic whose goal was the lone difference between the two rivals.

Nevertheless, the ball appeared to have struck the arms of Adrien Rabiot and Dusan Vlahovic in the buildup. But following a long pause, the VAR decided to allow the goal, much to the dismay of the furious Nerazzurri players and supporters.

Therefore, the inevitable complaints from the Old Lady’s rivals have resurfaced on the scene, claiming that refereeing decisions always favor the Bianconeri.

But is it a fair accusation?

Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) recalls four incidents from the current campaign that went against Juventus.

The source begins with the encounter against Sassuolo, where the referee failed to spot a penalty kick following a challenge against Alex Sandro.

During the thrilling 3-3 draw with Atalanta, Juventus had a clear claim for a spot kick when Jose Luis Palomino fouled Arkadiusz Milik inside the penalty box.

The third incident took place in the previous Derby d’Italia, when Danilo’s goal was disallowed for a handball, even though the Brazilian’s hand was held by Stefan de Vrij, an act that went unpunished.

Finally, the most infamous refereeing error committed against Juventus remains Milik’s disallowed goal in the final minutes against Salernitana due to an offside that never existed, costing the club due valuable points.