Are Juventus losing their pulling-power in the transfer market? (opinion)

Juventus are yet to land any of their early transfer targets, but not through lack of trying.
The Old Lady are well-accustomed to being considered one of Europe’s heavyweights in the beautiful game, but so far this summer we appear to be losing out.
Gini Wijnaldum’s agent recently told Goal that the Liverpool midfielder turned down a contract offer from us, before agreeing to join Paris Saint-Germain, but he is certainly not alone in doing so.
Memphis Depay has agreed to join Barcelona on a free transfer, which was always going to be a tough move to disrupt, but the ones that are really baffling me are those of Gigio Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu.
The Italian goalkeeper must have grown up knowing of the all-powerful Juventus, and you would imagine he can only have dreamed of having the chance to try and emulate the success of Gigi Buffon, but he has opted to move abroad and join PSG.
Calhanoglu has been on our radar for some time, and while I could have understood if he wanted to show loyalty to AC Milan, he now appears to have turned down a move to Turin in favour of a stay in Milan, with their rivals Inter! At least that is the claim of Fabrizio Romano, and very few dare to question his reliability at present.
Any single one of the above would have improved our squad, but for whatever reason we have been unable to seal any of their signatures, and I´m a little lost as to why.
Is the uncertainty around Fabio Paratici and the hierarchy off-putting to some? Or could Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence/uncertainty be another factor in our struggle to persuade players to join?
We have known for some time that our finances are not in the best place, which is another reason why the above players who were available on free transfers would have made the most sense, but now I have strong feelings that our pull of bringing in the players that we want is loosening up.
Are Juve on the brink of losing their power, or has it been slipping slowly away for some time?
Patrick
I think that both of those player went to clubs Because of money.. Giogio is great keper but will never be Gigi and Hakan is not so bad player but some games he played very good and some not.. He is not very good MC player but if we would sign him to Play AMC position in that case he would be sub Because Dybala is much much better player
no i don`t think so. the euros are a factor, donna went because of riola`s greed and hakan going to inter is annoying. it`s expected we lose a little because of the pirlo disaster, but this is time for cherubini to earn his salt. when people realise the merdas was a one-off, people will come again. it is a greedy time; united wanting 80m for pogba shows that clubs are making it unrealistic to get reasonable deals, those who want to spend too much will get the players overvalued and regret it later…don`t you think united would have rather paid 50m for pogba?? it`s logical that our reputation is in the toilet because of the pirlo season. btw Woj is still an excellent keeper, and noone can complete with psgs money and their `friendship` with eufa. if we don`t secure locatelli though keep panicking big big style because these are basics we need!
p.s. allegri put the priority on the midfield, donna was a luxury right now.