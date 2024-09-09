This summer, Juventus revitalized their status as Italy’s biggest spenders, and Calciomercato believes pulling off another “Cristiano Ronaldo coup” could be a matter of time.

The Old Lady sent shockwaves all around the world by securing the services of the Portuguese superstar in the summer of 2018. The club splashed 112 million euros to buy the striker from Real Madrid.

Ultimately, many fans and pundits believe the move backfired as it failed to take the club to the next level on the European stage and also left them in a dire financial situation.

On the other hand, others feel the transfer in itself wasn’t terrible, but it proved untimely following the Covid-19 crisis.

After the pandemic, Juventus endured torrid times, and with the exception of Dusan Vlahovic’s arrival, they didn’t spend large amounts on player transfers.

But this has certainly changed this summer, with the Bianconeri breaking the bank to sign the likes of Teun Koopmeieners, Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez.

As the source tells it, the club is now reaping the rewards of launching its Next Gen project. Juventus now have an abundance of sought-after youngsters they can sell to raise funds.

Moreover, the management succeeded in lowering the wage bill by offloading several top earners.

Calciomercato felt the arrival of top-notch stars this summer was inevitable due to the club’s status.

Therefore, the next step, according to the report, would be the acquisition of a superstar of the highest caliber, in a move reminiscent of Ronaldo’s arrival in 2018.

The source believes the club would be able to do so by selling some of their players to keep the books balanced, as it used to do during Beppe Marotta’s time at the club.