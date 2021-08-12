Are Juventus still under threat of Champions League expulsion? (Opinion)

Juventus and the other European Super League sides were previously threatened of being kicked out of the Champions League, and the latest UEFA Champions League advertisement is claimed to have hinted at such.

None of Barcelona, Real Madrid or our black and white army feature in the 37-second feature, according to the Daily Mirror, while Chelsea, one of the teams that initially signed up to the ESL before pulling out were prominent, including their lifting of the trophy in May being shown.

The report claims that this could well be a threat to the three remaining European Super League sides, who are standing firm in their defence of the breakaway competition, although the recent court ruling agreed that UEFA had no right to make such threats to the teams trying to create their own competition.

While the Mirror may claim that UEFA are keen to push on with their threats, I find it hard to accept that they will make a late U-turn especially after the courts ruled in the ESL clubs favour.

While I understand that the latest ruling is unlikely to be final, and that UEFA will continue to fight the decision higher up the chain, I simply do not believe that they will be able to kick the teams out.

Do you think they could go against the recent court ruling?

Patrick