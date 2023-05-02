Are Juventus youngsters good enough to play for them?

Juventus has been praised for giving playing chances to youngsters in this campaign, a change from when Max Allegri only relied on experienced players.

The Bianconeri has some budding talents coming through the ranks at the club at the moment and some have a great future ahead of them.

This gives the black and whites reasons to be positive, but the current set of youngsters haven’t set the world alight at the club.

Calciomercato says they have not made a bright start like some of their top youngsters in the past.

Matias Soule and Samuel Iling-Junior have impressed in some games, but the report says none has been as good as Paul Pogba was when he first broke into the team.

Alessandro Del Piero is another legend who had a fast start to life on their books and Juve is worried that they do not have a youngster as talented as any of these two.

Juve FC Says

Every player is unique and develops differently, so it makes no sense to compare two players from different eras.

We need to trust our current youngsters to develop into top players by the end of their careers at the club.