Former Juventus striker Fabio Quagliarella has doubts about Thiago Motta’s squad, suggesting the current crop might not possess the required quality to properly represent the Bianconeri.

The retired player joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2010 after being forced out of his hometown club Napoli after being stalked by a rogue cop, something he kept hidden for almost a decade before finally revealing the truth once the case was closed.

During his time at Juventus, Quagliarella endured the rough Luigi Delneri campaign (where he cemented himself as the ultimate star prior to his season-ending injury), and then glorious beginning of the Antonio Conte era.

Therefore, the former Sampdoria and Udinese star was around when the Bianconeri hosted a better squad, including legends like Alessandro Del Piero, Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo and Giorgio Chiellini, which makes him wonder about the current squad.

“I don’t want to be mean, but there are some players for whom I ask myself the question ”are these Juventus players?’. I start from the assumption that if you play for Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli or Roma, you have to be a strong player with certain qualities, so you make the difference,” said the 42-year-old during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“I honestly don’t see these qualities in those who are currently at Juventus, where there is pressure, where you always have to play at high levels.”

Juventus made a flurry of big signings last summer, bringing in the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Nicolas Gonzalez. But for one reason or another, most of their ‘top signings’ haven’t been able to deliver the goods thus far.

The Bianconeri have already been dumped out of the Champions League and the Coppa Italia, while Thiago Motta will have to at least finish in the Top 4 to avoid the sack at the end of the season.