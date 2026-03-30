Former Juventus star Mario Mandzukic had enquired about the future of Dusan Vlahovic during a recent chat between the two men.

The Bianconeri have recently resumed their contract talks with the Serbian and his entourage, as both parties are now keen to extend their collaboration.

The 26-year-old’s contract will expire at the end of the season, so the management is treating his renewal as an urgent matter.

Dusan Vlahovic tells Mandzukic he’s staying at Juventus

Vlahovic recently made his return to action with a brief cameo against Sassuolo. But earlier this month, he was watching his teammates beat Pisa 4-0 from the stands.

During that contest, the beloved Mandzukic returned to the Allianz Stadium to greet his former supporters.

According to Tuttosport, the iconic Croatian striker took the opportunity to investigate Vlahovic’s contract situation.

“Are you staying?” asked the retired star. “A little longer,” responded the Serbian international.

Therefore, it appears that Vlahovic expects himself to reach a definitive accord with Juventus on a new deal.

But as the source explains, the two parties still have a gap to bridge. While the striker is willing to accept a significant wage cut from his current €12 million yearly salary, he is still pushing for a figure close to Kenan Yildiz’s €7m, which is considered the new ceiling set by the hierarchy.

Vlahovic’s agent arriving in Turin for crunch contract talks

While the striker’s father, Milos Vlahovic, has been negotiating on his son’s behalf, his agent, Darko Ristic, is expected to arrive in Turin in the coming days.

Ristic is currently in Milan, working on finalising an agreement for his other client, Andrej Kostic, who is on the cusp of signing with the Rossoneri. Afterwards, he’ll make the short trip to Turin to join the conversation with Damien Comolli and Co.

The agent’s arrival could be a turning point in the talks between the two parties, as he might be able to unlock the accord.